Nigerians are losing faith in the country — Okpeh

…as a book on Niger Delta is billed for launch Oct 21

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

The National President of the Historical Society of Nigeria, HSN, Prof. Okpeh O. Okpeh, has said Nigerians were beginning to lose faith in the country.

Okpeh in a Forward to a book titled “History and the Niger Delta: Oil, Politics and Culture,” said the people have the capacity to rise above what he termed ‘self-afflicted afflictions.’

He blamed the deplorable state of infrastructures in Nigeria on weak state structure, poor and bankrupt leadership, disempowered, traumatized and an almost conquered followership, rising insecurity and collapsed institutions among others.

Calling on operators of the Nigerian state to act fast and address the developmental challenges in the country particularly in the Niger Delta region, he said there was need to act hastily now that it was salvageable, cautioned the government against further delay.

According to him, the Niger Delta, the precarious state of its…