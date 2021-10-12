Olatunji-Bello moves to reconcile warring ASUU factions in LASU

By Adesina Wahab

The Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University, LASU, has set up a committee to reconcile the two warring factions of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, in the university.

In a statement on Tuesday night by the Coordinator, Centre for Information Press and Public Relations, CIPPR, Mr Ademola Adekoya, the reconciliation committee is headed by Prof. Dapo Asaju.

READ ALSOReps approve establishment of South-West, South-East Development Commissions

The statement read, “The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, in recognition of the role of healthy staff unions in the advancement of the objectives of the university as well as the welfare of staff, has constituted a committee for the reconciliation of the different groups within the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Lagos State University Chapter (ASUU-LASU).

“The membership of the Committee are as follows: Prof. Dapo Folorunsho Ashaju

Department of Religions & Peace Studies,

Chairman, Prof….