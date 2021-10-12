The new VAT combat is a protest (2)

By Eric Teniola

The first instalment examined the current VAT war as a protest on the central government and its certain policies of exclusion, partisanship, nepotism, ethnicity, non-consultation and unfairness. This issue examines the process of the approval of the decree by the defunct military regime

THE programme was first introduced by the first Minister of Finance under General Babangida, Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu (82), from Ebem, Ohafia in Imo State. He first served as commissioner for finance in Imo State under the administration of Major General Ikechukwu Omar Sanda Nwachukwu (81). Dr. Kalu had his education at the Ladilak Institute, Yaba, 1948, Colony Public School, Ebute-Metta, 1949-1950, St. Jude’s School, Ebute-Metta, 1951-1953, King’s College, Lagos, 1954-1960, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA, 1961-1966, 1970-1972; research fellow and lecturer, economic development, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, 1966-1970, economist, World Bank, Washington DC, 1972-1980,…