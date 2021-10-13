76 suspects paraded in Borno for murder, armed robbery, kidnapping

By Ndahi Marama

The Borno State Police Command on Wednesday paraded 76 suspects involved in armed robbery, kidnapping, theft, and other offences.

Also paraded were three suspected involved in the killing of a Head Teacher of Model Public School, Late Abubakar Ahmed in Bulumkutu community of Maiduguri few days ago.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner of Police, Umar Abdu while briefing newsmen at the Police Headquarters in Maiduguri.

He added that other suspects were involved in the vandalization of electrical cables, boreholes and appliances, use of fake licence plate numbers, operating after curfew hours and use of tinted glasses without permission.

He said, the suspects were arrested at various locations within the metropolis and other parts of Jere, Konduga and Mafa local government areas.

The command is working seriously in implementing the revolutionized policing introduced by the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Usman to curb all criminal acts in the state.

“We called you…