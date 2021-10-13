Aderinokun berates Ogun govt over alleged ‘hunger, underdevelopment

.

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Olumide Aderinokun has berated the Ogun state govt over the alleged level of hunger and underdevelopment in Ogun State, saying “It is nothing to write home about”.

The Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom berated the bad conditions of roads in the District despite being the economic hub of the state.

The co-founder of a non-governmental organisation, Olumide & Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation, laments the harsh economic condition in Ogun State.

Through the foundation, Chief Aderinokun is supporting the people in Ogun Central Senatorial district with interest-free loans, borehole projects, scholarships for students and football competition for talents discovery amongst many others.

“There is much hunger in the land, people don’t have food to eat everywhere. Even the teachers recruited in over a year, are yet to start so tell me how this government is doing things right,” Chief Aderinokun said in a radio interview.