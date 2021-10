Aguero features in FC Barcelona training match

FC Barcelona could soon be able to call on Sergio Aguero after the forward returned to some form of action during a training match on Wednesday.

Aguero joined Barcelona on a free transfer following the expiration of his Manchester City FC contract at the end of last season.

The 33-year-old helped Argentina win the Copa America during the close season, yet a calf injury suffered just before the start of 2021-22 has seen him miss the opening weeks of the campaign.

Barcelona and under-pressure Ronald Koeman need all the help they can get.

The Blaugrana sit ninth in LaLiga following a 2-0 defeat to champions Atletico Madrid last time out, while they have also lost both of their Champions League matches so far.

In a boost, Aguero returned to training over the international break and on Wednesday, he featured in a training game against UE Cornella.

It remains to be seen whether Aguero will be fit enough to play a part in Sunday’s match against Valencia, as Barca look to get their season…