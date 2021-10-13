Anambra Assembly passes anti-open grazing bill

The Anambra State House of Assembly has passed the anti-open grazing bill.

The Bill entitled: “Anambra State Open Grazing of Cattle and other Livestock Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill 2021″, was passed after third reading at the plenary on Tuesday.

The lawmakers, at the Committee of the Whole House, took turns to scrutinise the 39-Clause Executive Bill before its passage.

The Speaker, Mr Uche Okafor, conducted a voice vote on each of the clauses of the bill before its passage by the assembly.

Okafor said the passage of the bill followed the consideration of the report of the public hearing, presented by the chairman of House Committee on Agriculture, Mr John Nwokoye (APGA-Awka North).

Subsequently, the speaker, directed the Clerk, Mr Pius Udo, to transmit a clean copy of the bill to Gov. Willie Obiano, for assent.

The Bill when eventually signed into law would prevent the destruction of crop farms, community ponds, settlements and properties as well as optimise the use…