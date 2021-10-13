E-Transmission of results will banish Election Collation banditry

By Omeiza Ajayi

Director General, Voice of Nigeria VON, Mr Osita Okechukwu has described the insertion of electronic transmission of election results in the country’s Electoral Law as the panacea to ending “election collation banditry”.

Okechukwu who is a foundation member of the ruling All Progressive Congress APC also commended the National Assembly, civil society organisations and President Muhammadu Buhari for the final process leading to the development.

The Senate had Tuesday bowed to pressure from Nigerians and rescinded its earlier decision against Electronic Transmission of election results by INEC.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja Wednesday, Mr Okechukwu welcomed the decision of the Senate, saying the “insertion of Electronic Transmission of results in our electoral lexicon laws is a fundamental tonic to banish Election Collation Bandits and hence, the extension of our democratic frontiers.”

He said, “This will lead to one man one vote, and renew our fate in…