Ember months: FG to spend N75.8bn on road rehabilitation

…Meets contractors, NUPENG, NATO, FERMA, FRSC, others

.Tasks them on safety, sanity on highways

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government, Wednesday, announced that it will spend a total sum of N75, 765,087,178.28 to carry out palliative works on collapsed portions on roads across the country in order to ease movement of people and goods within the Ember Months, especially during the Christmas and New Year festive period.

This was highlight of stakeholders meeting convened by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, aimed on how to make the roads motorable and as well to restore sanity and safety to the federal highways.

READ ALSO:2022 Budget Debate: N3.9trn for debt servicing worrisome – Reps

Those who attended the stakeholders’ meeting include the representatives from the National Road Transport Owners, NARTO, National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC….