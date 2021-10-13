God will punish those behind killings, burning of houses

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Tuesday said God would punish those who were behind the incident that led to the killings and burning of houses in the Izombe community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, last Friday.

Uzodimma said this when he visited the Izombe community to see for himself the level of damages caused when the military clashed with a group led by a suspected Owerri prison escapee, whose name was given as Obele. An incident that led to the dead of Obele and two military officers.

The governor said he was in tears after he moved round to see for himself the extent of the damages. However, he said he would constitute a committee to commence the process of assisting in rebuilding the houses.

He also gave a seven-day warning to the youths in the area with weapons to return those weapons. He advised parents to talk to their children to avoid trouble.

As captured by Vanguard, “I am shedding tears. I am shedding tears because the…