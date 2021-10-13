By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

The man who liberalised the telecom sector, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the former Executive Vice-Chairman of the NCC, who auctioned the first set of Global System for Mobile Communications, GSM Networks licences in Nigeria, Engr. Ernest Ndukwe would lead other prominent delegates to the [email protected] Telecom summit in Lagos next week.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to chair the one-day summit slated for Thursday, October 28, 2021 at The MUSON Centre, Onikan.

The summit will commemorate the 20 years of GSM which saw to the transformation of telecommunications services in Nigeria.

The highlight of the Summit will be a Masterclass for mostly Media practitioners to be moderated by Tony Ojobo, President, African ICT Foundation with the Group Managing Director, Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu as the guest speaker.

There will also be a two-part Anniversary Lecture under the Chairmanship of Prof. Isa Pantami, Minister of…