Lack of enforcement cause of lingering gridlock along port roads – NPA

By Godfrey Bivbere

Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA has attributed the lingering gridlock along Mile 2 – Tin-can port axis to lack of diligent enforcement of orders banning unauthorised trucks parking along the expressway.

This is even as the Authority lobbied the Federal Ministry of Works and the contractor handling the road project to commence work on lot two of the project by moving from Cele Bus stop end of the road to Sunrise area.

NPA said that a lot of trucks both authorized and unauthorised are allowed to use the road as a parking lot while waiting for their “Terminal Delivery Order”, TDO, to be issued to them.

Speaking with Vanguard Maritime Report on the issue, the former Port Manager of Tin-can Island Port, Ibrahim Anyi, said it is not the duty of NPA to control traffic on the expressway.

Anyi said they are not happy with the gridlock because it is directly affecting…