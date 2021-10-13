State of emergency in Anambra: Malami on a satanic political mission voyage —Stakeholders

•Buhari warns political parties against intimidation in Anambra

election; Malami’s comments unfortunate —Gov. Obiano

•Abubakar Malami should learn to live by example—Evang. Obigwe

•Plight of youth, families a cause for concern—Igbo church leaders

•Governors not helping security in South East — Ozobu

•That call from Malami was height of political drama —Onyike

•AGF was ill-motivated, biased—INC

•Malami misspoke, no evidence for Anambra emergency —Amadi

By Anayo Okoli, Dennis Agbo, Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Peter Okutu, Ugochukwu Alaribe, Chinonso Alozie, Ikechukwu Odu & Emmanuel Iheaka

Ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami rattled Nigerians last week when he threatened a possible declaration of state of emergency in the state if the insecurity in the state persisted.

His suggestion did not go down well with Nigerians who greeted it with outrage. Many questioned the parameter…