Verification Exercise: Customs clears 57 private jets to operate

*29 others liable to pay duties, as 62 owners fail to make presentation

By Lawani Mikairu

Nigeria Customs Service yesterday in Abuja said it has cleared 57 out of 86 private jets/aircraft operators in the country that showed up for verification of their customs papers and duties.

The 57 private jets are now free to operate in the country after screening of their customs papers.

The service also said 29 others were found not to have paid their duties and 62 other jet operators refused to show up for the customs verification excercise.

The Public Relations officer of the service, Comptroller Joseph Attah made the disclosure while addressing a media briefing to give an update on the exercise.

He said any private jet owners who refused to participate in the exercise will not be allowed to operate henceforth and will be prosecuted.

Comptroller Attah said: “As you may recall a press conference…