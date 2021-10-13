We’ll go into 2023 as one united entity, says APC

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Against speculations of a possible implosion within its ranks, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has assured of its readiness to go into the 2023 general elections as one united entity.

National Secretary of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja while inaugurating the State Congresses Committees.

“We expected that every bickering be nipped in the bud, so we circle the wagons and approach 2023 elections as a unit, notwithstanding the family misunderstandings that may exist. Mr. President as our father had encouraged the setting up of the National Reconciliation Committee in order to further provide avenue and channels for persons to ventilate their grievances and essentially achieve unity”, he stated.

He however conceded that to manage even a nuclear family is not a very…