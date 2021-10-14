Adebowale emerges University of Ibadan Vice-Chancellor

By Sola Isola – Ibadan

Professor Kayode Oyebode Adebowale as emerged the 13th Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan as approved by the senate of the institution on Thursday.

Dr. John Odigie-Oyegun, the Pro-chancellor of the institution, who announced the approval stated that Adebowale emerged out of 16 applications received.

Our Correspondent recalls that Babatunde Ekanola, a professor of philosophy was appointed in acting capacity in December 2020 after the expiration of the tenure of Prof. Abel Idowu Olayinka and was reappointed in June 2021 for his second term as acting VC.

Before his appointment as Vice-Chancellor, Adebowale is the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administrative) of the University.

He was born on 11 January, 1962 and obtained a B.Sc degree in Chemistry in June 1984; M.Sc degree in Industrial Chemistry in September, 1985 and Ph.D in Industrial Chemistry in October, 1991.

Professor Adebowale’s career started at the University of Ibadan as a Graduate Assistant between…