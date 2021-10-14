Court bars PDP from suspending Dan Orbih over alleged anti-party conduct

Dan Orbih

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting at Maitama, on Thursday, barred the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from recognising or acting upon a resolution of its chapter in Edo State, which ratified the suspension of its National Vice Chairman (South-South), Chief Dan Orbih for allegedly engaging in anti-party activities.

The court, in an ex-parte order that was issued by Justice O. A. Adeniyi, ordered the party not to give effect to Orbih’s purported suspension, pending the determination of a suit pending before it.

Justice Adeniyi directed that the order should be served on the PDP forthwith, even as he adjourned hearing of the suit till December 10.

It will be recalled that the Edo State chapter of the PDP had last Monday, ratified the suspension of Orbih and others accused of sabotaging the interest of the party.

Their suspension was reportedly ratified by all PDP leaders across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state during…