Customs Comptroller tasks officers on Technology

Mr Auwal Mohammed, Customs Area Comptroller, Area ll Command, Onne Port in Rivers, has enjoined newly promoted officers of the Command to embrace the E-custom based technology.

This, he noted, was to enhance their efficiency as well as to meet with modern day challenges.

According to a statement signed by Mrs Ifeoma Ojekwu, the command’s spokesperson on Thursday in Port Harcourt, the Comptroller harped on the numerous gains in technology-based system of operations.

The Comptroller noted that deploying E-custom based intelligence by officers has been observed to be time saving, achieve accuracy, prevent mistakes and increase overall productivity.

He therefore, urged the officers to see themselves as role models as the organisation strives toward the attainment of globally accepted best practices.

“While you study the books of instructions, I enjoin you all to refresh yourselves or show interest in training and retraining.

” This is especially in critical areas like scanner…