Don recommends overhauling Nigerian teacher education curriculum

Prof. Haladu Bayero, Dean, Faculty of Education, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, has recommended the overhaul of the Nigerian teacher education curriculum and the model of its implementation to align it with the technology needed in 21st century teaching and learning.

Bayero made the recommendation in a lead paper entitled “Preparing in-service and pre-service teachers for the new normal of quality education amidst COVID-19 pandemic”, he presented on Wednesday, at the maiden International Conference organised by the Faculty of Education, Federal University Dutse (FUD), Jigawa.

The conference, holding between Oct. 13 and Oct. 15, has as its theme: “Delivering Quality Education Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond: Issues, Challenges and Solutions”.

He explained that the overhaul could be done by both the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC), National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), and other agencies responsible for teacher education, by reviewing the curriculum…