Military operation in Southeast not discriminatory, CDS Gen. Irabor

–Debunks alarm by Afenifere that terrorists have infiltrated Abuja

—Says 6 remaining Tucano to arrive October 28

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, Gen. Lucky Irabor Thursday said that the perception of discriminatory military engagement against the people of the southeast was not correct.

The CDS assertion was against the background of accusations against the military over its alleged harsh treatment of the people of the southeast.

Gen. Irabor also debunks the report credited to the Pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere that terrorists have infiltrated the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, and the neighboring cities.

The Chief of Defense Staff stated these at the ministerial briefing organized by the Presidential Communications team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Gen.Irabor, who was responding to a question while negotiations were done with bandits in the northwest and repentant Boko Haram members being rehabilitated while military operations are…