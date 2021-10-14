NAFDAC arrests suspect over fake injection water in Zamfara





The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has arrested one Mr Obinna Chigbo for producing fake injection water in Gusau, Zamfara.

The NAFDAC Coordinator in the state, Mr Hamis Yahaya, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Gusau on Thursday.

Yahaya said, “The suspect was arrested on Monday in a one-bedroom apartment at Yarhanya of Tudunwada area in Gusau metropolis”.

“The suspects was producing untreated borehole water without any form of sedimentation, filtration among others”, he said.

“We confiscated eight bags of the fake products, each of the bags containing 100 package of the product, he sells each package for N500, the product is valued N400,000.”

“We also seized a local electrical stove he used for sealing the products.

Yahaya said that NAFDAC would refer the suspect to its investigation and enforcement unit to prosecute him with all the exhibits recovered from him.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper