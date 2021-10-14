Nigeria’s rig count rises 20.8% to 29 in Q3’21

*As OPEC puts oil output at 1.2 mb/d

By Udeme Akpan

NIGERIA’s rig count, a global index for measuring activities in the upstream sector, has increased by 20.8 per cent Year-on-Year, YoY, to 29 in the third quarter 2021(Q3’21) from 24 recorded in the corresponding period of 2020, according to the reports of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC.

During the quarter under review sector activities appear on the low ebb in July with just seven rigs in operation, but it quickly rose to 11 in August and maintaining same level in September.

READ ALSO:2022 Budget Debate: N3.9trn for debt servicing worrisome – Reps

The organization did not provide reasons for the increase, but Vanguard’s investigation showed that it might have been connected to improved activities after the complete lockdown of the oil and gas industry under the COVID-19 adverse operating environment.

This was even as the OPEC’s latest Monthly Oil Market Report, MOMR, for the month of October, 2021…