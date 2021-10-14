One year after, CSOs make case for #EndSARS protesters

File photo

By Fortune Eromosele

A year after #EndSARS protesters were allegedly maltreated from police brutality, Civil Society Organisations, CSOs have stressed that every Nigerian has the legitimate right to protest, saying that the occurrences during the protests, were uncalled for.

The CSOs disclosed this in a statement signed by ‘Yemi Adamolekun Executive Director, EiE Nigeria, Idayat Hassan Director, Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), Cynthia Mbamalu Director of Programmes, Yiaga Africa, Osai Ojigho Country Director, Amnesty International, Kemi Okenyodo Executive Director, Partners West Africa- Nigeria Nelson Olanipekun, Team Lead, Gavel, Joshua Olufemi Executive Director, The Interactive, Mahmud Yusuf Programs Manager, NULAI Nigeria.

The statement said #EndSARS was and remains a call from Nigerians and well-meaning people globally who were tired of being abused and traumatized by the people empowered to protect them.

The statement added that it ignited an awakening in…