Repatriation of 1,130 looted Benin bronzes from Germany on course – FG

The Federal Government says the repatriation of the 1,130 looted Benin bronzes from Germany to Nigeria is on track and the matter is on the front burner of both countries.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja when he received a delegation from Germany to follow up on issues of repatriation of the bronzes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the delegation, led by Dr Andreas Gorgen, the Director-General for Culture and Communication of the German Federal Foreign Office, was accompanied by the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Birgitt Ory.

“I am glad that you have come and this has reinforced the fact that we are on track.

“Your visit has buttressed the intention of the two parties towards working out the return of the artefacts.

“I want to reiterate here that the return of the artefacts will not be the end of an era but rather the beginning of further cooperation between the two countries,’’ the minister…