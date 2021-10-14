School dropouts in Kankara LG of Katsina hit 75% – Report

A report just released has indicated that 75 per cent of children in Kankara Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina state drop out of school upon completing primary school.

Alhaji Isa Muhammad, Secretary of the Katsina state Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), disclosed this on Wednesday, in Kankara, while quoting the report of a survey conducted by UNICEF, at the launch of the back-to-school and dissemination of behavioural campaign in Kankara.

The programme, which was launched on Tuesday, in Katsina, is being implemented, in collaboration with UNICEF and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the UK.

Muhammed said that the data had revealed that only 82 per cent of children aged between 6 and 11 attend primary school, while 28 per cent were out of primary school.

“Similarly, 25 per cent of the children between the ages of 12 to 14, were those in Secondary schools, and 75 per cent are out-of-school.

“Thus, this signifies that the majority of the children…