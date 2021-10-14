Strike Day 3: We will dialogue with no one else except Ayade ― Labour

Governor Ben Ayade, of Cross Rivers state

By Ike Uchechukwu

Organized Labour in Cross River State has disclosed that it would not dialogue or negotiate with anyone else except governor Ben Ayade as it concerns their 14 point demands to the government.

This is coming on the heels of government faulting of the industrial action by Labour in the state claiming that it met their demands and there were no pending issues.

Vanguard gathered that the Cross River state government faulted organised labour’s insistence on industrial action despite meeting their demands.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Professor Ivara Esu who spoke at a scheduled meeting with labour leaders, which they failed to show up, decried their belligerent posture, wondering why they failed to keep to their part of the agreement with government.

The Deputy Governor also condemned labour’s failure to turn up for the meeting and their resort to locking up government offices.

“We called those who signed this document to…