Wait till 2031, PANDEF tells Northerners

By Henry Umoru

THE Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, led by the South South leader, Chief Edwin Clark, Thursday cautioned Politicians from the North, seeking to run for the Presidency in 2023 to wait till 2031 to ensure national harmony and peace.

The forum said it is unthinkable that the North should contemplate clutching onto the Presidential Seat, in 2023 at the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s two tenures of eight years, adding that nature abhors injustice; the sun does not rise in the east and set in the east.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Ken Robinson said, “Everyone has the right to take part in the governance of his/her Country; to vote and be voted for. But, it’s equally fundamental to uphold the indispensable principles of fairness, equity, and justice. Noting that without these, there can be no overall peace and progress.

“We consider declarations, by some individuals and groups, now, suddenly opposing the extant practice of…