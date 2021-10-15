Army chief of standards advocates re-naming humanitarian affairs ministry

Maj.-Gen. James Ataguba, the Chief of Standards and Evaluation, Nigerian Army, has advised the Federal Government to consider renaming the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs as Ministry of Peace building and Humanitarian Affairs.

Ataguba gave the advice on Friday at the second edition of the Aare Afe Babalola distinguished lecture series, held at the Afe Babalola University, (ABUAD) Ado Ekiti, Ekiti.

Atagua spoke on: “Building peace together in Nigeria: Dynamics, Perspectives, Challenges and Solutions.

He said that renaming the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs as Ministry of Peace building and Humanitarian Affairs would boost the fight against insecurity.

According to him, the Federal Government needed to formulate a cogent peace building policy, capable of effectively tackling various security challenges in the country.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria should rename the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to Ministry…