Group lambasts Ayade over constant Absence at Southern Gov’s Forum

….call on CRSHA to domesticate anti open grazing bill

By Ike Uchechukwu

A group of political stakeholders in Cross River State under the aegis of PDP Renaissance Group has charged the Cross River State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade to retrace his steps and reintegrate the state in solidarity with other southern states in the interest of the people and the region.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Ayade’s ex-commissioner for Information and Orientation, Comrade Asu Okang stated that the group frowns at the continued absence of the State Governor from the committee of Southern Governor’s Forum.

Okang who spoke on behalf of 14 others stressed that the governor’s constant absence from the forum would amount to alienating the State from the various Regional integration processes and interests, especially in matters relating to the teething issues of VAT control.

A communique issued at the end of the group’s extra-ordinary session which took place Thursday and sighted by Vanguard in…