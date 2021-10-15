NLC seeks better migration governance

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called for better migration governance to support returning and reintegration of migrant workers in the midst of COVID-19 in the country.

Mr Bello Ismail, the NLC Acting General Secretary said this while declaring open a two-day training workshop organised for Labour Correspondents Association of Nigeria (LACAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

The workshop was organised by the NLC in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) with the theme: “Labour Migration Trend in the mist of COVID-19 Pandemic, Return and Reintegration of Returnee Migrants’’.

Ismail said the training was to build a synergy with the media in reporting migration issues such as forced labour and fair recruitment.

He said that migration had remained a major issue of concern across the continent and migrants’ workers were most vulnerable in the midst of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Ismail, first, there are a lot of constraints facing workers in…