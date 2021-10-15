Ondo poly workers begin indefinite strike over unpaid 11months salary arrears

.

Dayo Johnson Akure

Workers of the Ondo state government-owned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, in Ondo State, have commenced an indefinite strike action over alleged unpaid salary arrears running to 11 months, by the authorities of the institution.

The workers said they were being owed salaries of December 2016, January 2017 and January to October 2021 salaries.

They added that they had not been promoted for the past two years.

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics and the Non-Academic Staff Union of the institution took the decision at a Congress held in the institution.

According to the chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics of the institution, Mr Chris Olowolade said the workers had no alternative but to embark on the strike action following the alleged insensitive gesture of the management of the institution on their plight.

” The management of this institution is owing to us backlog of salary, aside the 11 months salary arrears, we have…