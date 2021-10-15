Reps to lay 2022 budget Dec 14

The House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation says the 2022 Budget proposal will be laid on the floor of the House on December 14.

Rep. Muktar Betera, the Chairman of the Appropriation Committee, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja while meeting with members of the committee.

He said that the committee was proposing to lay the budget by December 14 and consider it on December 15.

He urged members to ensure a critical oversight on the committee assigned to them, adding that they must ensure that they did a clean work as against 2021 budget defence.

He said that members would be reassigned to committee other than they supervised in 2021 budget defence.

“This time we have to rotate, even if you are given committee to head, you have to come with a member, we need to work together as colleagues to ensure thorough job,” he said.

He however said that there was need to design the way forward before the committee started work, adding that the 2022 budget defence would start…