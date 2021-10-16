APC State Congress peaceful in Delta

As Sobotie emerges State Chairman

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

The nationwide State Congress of the All Progressives Congress, APC held across the country, Saturday, held in Delta State in a peaceful and rancour free atmosphere.

The officers were elected unopposed by affirmation of the accredited delegates from the 25 local government areas which began at 11:50am through voice votes.

One-time Delta State Commissioner for Environment, Engr Omeni Sobotie was elected as State Chairman of the party at the Congress which was held at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba.

Also elected at the congress which was conducted by the Congress committee headed by Senator Ajibola Bashiru, observed by officials of the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC were; Chief Paulinus Akpeki as Chairman of the party in Delta Central, Ogbueshi Adizue Eluaka, Chairman, Delta North, Mr Austin Orighoye, Chairman, Delta South, Mr Nick Ovuakporie, State Secretary, Mr Valentine Onojegho, State…