BBNaija S6 fallout: Saga never asked me out, says Nini

By Sylvester Kwentua

The romance between Saga and Nini made big headlines during the just concluded Big Brother Naija “Shine Ya Eye’ reality TV show. Last week we brought you what Saga’s thoughts were on Nini and we conclude it with what Nini’s thoughts are on Saga too. Enjoy:

How has life outside the house been?

Life outside the Big Brother house has really been overwhelming; the love has been overwhelming, and I am still trying to find a balance. I am grateful for the love, and I appreciate it all. Life outside the house has been different and I am still trying to find a balance and I am enjoying every part of it.

You spent nine weeks in the house, did you at any time regret being in the house considering you once said you were a very private person before venturing into BBNAIJA?

While I was in the Big Brother House, I felt really opportune, considering I knew that thousands of people had auditioned for it, and I was picked out of a thousand people, and I really felt…