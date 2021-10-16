It is time every African has access to the tools necessary to thrive – George Ayinde

By Ephraim Oseji & Cynthia Alo

George Ayinde, also known as Nephilim is an investor and entrepreneur with a multidisciplinary technological, creative, and marketing background, and a long history in the crypto space.

He is also the founder and Chief Executive Officer of WEMOVE DeFi, an auto-liquidity generating empowerment token focused on the African market that’s building an ecosystem for a cryptocurrency-enabled economy. In this interview, George Ayinde, talks about an innovative digital approach that will see Africa blossom economically and stand out among other continents.

What is ‘Wemove?

Wemove is a digital currency that can be used as a store of value or to buy goods and services anywhere in the world in seconds by using an online public ledger with strong cryptography to secure online transactions without the need for a trusted third party or centralized institution. Wemove is geared towards becoming the African internet of money. WeMove is the embodiment of what it…