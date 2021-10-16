NGO tasks FG on free sanitary monthly for sec sch girls in Nigeria

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

A non-governmental organization, Change.org has called on the Nigerian Federal government to provide two packs of sustainable sanitary pads every month for the girl child in Nigerian secondary schools.

The organization also called on all legislators in both federal and state Assemblies across the country to see a need to act this call urgently to reduce the stress of accessible sanitary pads for Nigerian girls.

With the hashtags, #myperiodmypride #freesanitarypadsforgirls #endperiodpoverty #girlsmatterinNigeria #menstrualdignityforgirls #naijalawmakersendperiodpoverty, the organization lamented that, the rate of period poverty in Nigeria is alarming.

The initiator, Anike-ade Treasure disclosed that, in both rural and urban areas in Nigeria, hundreds and thousands of school girls struggle with period poverty.

According to her, “Many girls skip school during their monthly periods because they lack the basic items for menstrual hygiene.

“These include sanitary…