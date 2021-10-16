Nigerians in paradise 2015, depletion of Excess Crude Account unacceptable ― Rep member

By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

Doctor Farah Dagogo

A member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Farah Dagogo, has described as “mind-boggling” statement by the Federal Government that Nigeria’s excess crude account has depleted from $2.1 billion in 2015 to $60 million.

Dagogo who represents Degema/ Bonny said Nigerians never saw what such ‘humongous’ money was spent on, saying that the Niger Delta region where the revenue comes in from, were still underdeveloped.

It will be recalled that the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, gave the update on the account during the national economic council meeting at the State House in Abuja.

According to a statement by the spokesperson to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, the Minister was quoted as saying: “Excess Crude Account (ECA) balance as at 13th October 2021 stands at $60, 857,773.43; Stabilisation Account, balance as at 13th October stands at N25,009,892,511.55; Development of Natural…