Seven feared dead, as smugglers engage Customs in gun duel in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike

About seven persons were feared dead, while unspecified numbers of persons sustained varying degrees of injuries when hoodlums suspected to be smugglers engaged operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in a gun battle on Saturday in Ogun State.

The incident, which occurred at Kobape village, along Abeokuta – Sagamu expressway in the Obafemi – Owode local government area of the state was allegedly ignited by suspected smugglers who unleashed terror on Customs operatives from the Federal Operation Unit (F.O.U) who were on routine enforcement operation in the area.

The bloody clash, which started around 5p.m on Saturday evening, left commuters and motorists stranded for more than two-hours when vehicular movements were halted along the expressway as motorists deserted the road for fear of being hit by stray bullets.

It was gathered that the NCS personnel had around 3p.m on Saturday intercepted some vehicles being used by the smugglers to convey large…