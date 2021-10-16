Why we don’t kidnap women ― Bandits

Bandits

By Evelyn Usman

For some time now, communities in Kaduna state and other parts of the Northern region have been under kidnappers’ siege.

Having succeeded in chasing farmers away from their farmlands, these kidnappers who hide under the guise of bandits, commandeered these farmlands into dens where kidnapped victims are kept until a ransom is paid.

Recently, these gangs resorted to storming villagers’ homes to kidnap them. They kill anyone who attempts to put up resistance or tries to fight them.

They also send text messages to well to do residents, demanding for hundreds of thousands of naira, with a threat to kidnap them if they did not meet the demand.

Irked by the brazen effrontery, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, directed the officer-in-charge of the Force Intelligence Response Team, DCP Tunji Disu, to crack members of the notorious gangs down and put an end to their reign of terror.

This led to the arrest of many suspected members of…