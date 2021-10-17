2,500 youths trained in Under 45 CEO’s Business Summit in Onitsha

Founding President of Ultimate Destiny Uplifters Foundation, UDUF, Onitsha, Dr. Smart Ezuma, delivering his welcome address during the Under-45 Business Summit in Onitsha, Anambra State.

From left: Coordinator Standard Organization of Nigeria, SON, Anambra State, Engr, Onopede Adeoye; Team leader, MIRSAL Micro Finance Bank, Mr Tochukwu Akunna; Director SME, department, Anambra State Ministry of Trade and Commerce Anambra State, Mrs Lilian Nwokolo and representative of Deputy Director NAFDAC, Anambra State, Mrs. C N.N. Michael, during the interactive section of the summit.

A cross section of under-45 CEOs during the business summit in Onitsha.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

No fewer than 2500 youth below 45 years, have been trained in the Business Repositioning Summit, held by Ultimate Destiny Uplifters Foundation, UDUF, in Onitsha.

The summit which held at C.J. Patterson Auditorium, All Saints Cathedral Onitsha Anambra State, entitled, Under 45 CEO’s Business Summit, in an initiative of…