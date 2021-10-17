38 years after Jim Nwobodo’s Era: Umahi launches construction of Abakaliki ring road project

.

… project to boost employment of rural dwellers

…as traditional rulers, LG boss assures of a Contractors safety

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

38 years after the Abakaliki Ring Road Project was embarked upon by the Chief Jim Nwobodo-led administration in the South East region of the country, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, weekend flagged off the Nwezenyi-Nwofe section of the ring road project in Izzi Local Government Area of the State.

The exercise which took place at Nwezenyi junction, Igbeagu-Izzi and Ogbala in Ebonyi Council Areas respectively, attracted stakeholders and members of each benefiting Community to the official function.

In his address, the Governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Works, Hon Ogbonnia Obasi, urged the people to take the project as their own by providing adequate security for the safety of the workers at the sites.

The Governor stressed the need for the contractors and community leaders to work in unison for the speedy completion of the…