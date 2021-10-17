Amazing love story of Nneka and Moses of Goge Africa fame

*‘Being truthful to my spouse is what has sustained our marriage’

By Benjamin Njoku

How would you feel if your man is taking you on a date, and you eventually end up with him at an Amala joint? Or on your wedding day, when you are supposed to ride in the best of cars and your man prefers to drive you to church in his rickety car? Perhaps, laugh or cry? Whichever way, this is the captivating story of Nneka and Isaac Moses.

The presenters of Goge Africa, a popular tourism programme on TV, indeed, have a love story that is like a movie thriller. Perhaps, their fans are not aware that the couple, who welcomed their first child, Kamara, after 13 years of marriage, at a point in their lives, had nothing to fall back on.

While Moses was squatting with friends and sleeping in hotels at a time, Nneka was busy saving money for him to get himself an apartment and start a new life even before he ever proposed to her. Their love is so strong that Nneka confesses that not even death can separate…