APC State Congress: Dalori, other Executives retain positions after peaceful congress

By Ndahi Marama

The Borno All Progressives Congress (APC) has on Saturday concluded the state party congress with all the 36 members of the outgoing state executive retain for second term.

Hon Ali Bukar Dalori emerged as Chairman and Hon Bello Ayuba emerged as Secretary among other executives who are to champion the cause of the party for the next four years.

The election done through affirmation was conducted by the Chairman of the Congress Committee for Borno, Alhaji Uba Maigari at the Elkanemi Sports Centre Maiduguri.

The Speaker of Borno House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdulkarim Lawan moved motion for the affirmation of the candidates through voice votes and was seconded by the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abdullahi Askira.

Speaking on the development, Maigari lauded the maturity and unity displayed by members of the party in Borno and urged them to continue to unite as a family.

In his remarks, Governor Babagana Zulum urged for sustain unity and assured that his administration would…