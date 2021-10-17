Cleric calls for unity among church leaders, members

By Fortune Eromosele

A Christian cleric, Rev. Dr. Ande Musa, a Resident Pastor of the Reformed Church of Christ for Nations, RCCN, has called for unity among church leaders, members in joining hands together to take a stand against insecurity in the country.

The religious leader made the call during the Reformed Levites Unity Band musical concert organised by RCCN with the theme: ‘Let thy Kingdom Come,’ and subtheme; ‘Prayer and the Kingdom of God,’ in Karu, Abuja.

He(Musa) noted that the church of God cannot afford to be divided, saying that although there is difference in doctrines, “we are one in Christ,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate that we are not as united as we should, the call is that we must be one, what affects church a affects church b, if we learn to be our brothers keeper this things will be reduced to the minimum. If there’s anything going on in another church I shouldn’t say because it’s not my church I don’t care.

“Like what happened to the…