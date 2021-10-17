ECOWAS Parliament recommends adoption of regional instrument to prohibit tenure elongation

The ECOWAS Parliament has recommended the revision of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance to prohibit all forms of political manoeuvring to hold on to power beyond constitutional limits.

The Parliament made the recommendation at the end of its High-level seminar on “Two decades of Democratic Elections in ECOWAS Member States: Achievements, Challenges and the Way Forward” on Friday, in Winneba, Ghana.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the recommendation was contained in the communique on the outcomes of the seminar, which was read by Hon. Zargo Stephen, a member of Parliament from Liberia.

The recommendation for a revised protocol to prohibit tenure elongation is coming on the heels of the phenomenon seen to be the leading cause of the disruption of democratic rule in Mali and Guinea.

The parliamentarians and experts at the seminar also recommended that in order to consolidate democracy and good governance, election of members of the community…