EndSARS anniversary: Youths must tread with caution [OPINION]

By Femi Adeniyi

October 20, 2020, is a date that will be forever entrenched on the national pages of Nigeria. #Endsars campaign might have come and gone, but we cannot deny that it is an event that will continue to linger in the minds of the majority of Nigerians.

The #Endsars campaign started with the publication of a petition by convener Segun Awosanya. It was signed by 10,195 Nigerians and submitted to the National Assembly to scrap the police unit.

In October 2020, Nigerians turned the online campaign to protest which they used to protest police brutality in the country

While we must salute the conscious efforts of the honest Nigerian youths who sought to make a change for the better good of all, we must also agree that it is the constitutional right of citizens to have a peaceful rally or gathering, however, we must bear it in mind that history has taught us that many of these movements always metamorphosed into a rowdy affair and becomes disruptive leading to narratives…