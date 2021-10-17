Nigeria adopts nature based solutions to tackle climate change

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Nigeria has adopted nature-based solutions to tackle climate change, Vice President (Africa) Global Legislators Organization for a Balanced Environment (GLOBE) International, Hon. Sam Onuigbo has disclosed.

Onuigbo, who is also President GLOBE, Nigeria spoke on the occasion of the launch of research works on the REDD+, Great Green Wall Initiative and Natural Capital Accounting over the weekend in Abuja.

READ ALSOBorrowing To Fund Budget: We are breaking the law — Reps Deputy Minority Leader

The lawmaker who represents Ikwunano/Umuahia North/South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, said the country has taken the very important step of applying nature based solutions to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change through Reducing Emissions from forest degradation and deforestation and the Great Green Wall Initiatives programmes.

He said “Global conversations on the need for governments, cities and regions, businesses, and…