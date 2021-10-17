PDP slams APC over crises-ridden congresses

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the crises in about 20 state chapters of the All Progressives Congress, APC, where parallel congresses held on Saturday to elect state officers of the party, is a pointer to the challenges facing the nation.

The main opposition party also noted that “the fractious congresses of the APC” has shown how greed and lust for power by leaders of the ruling party has created crises in all facets of our national life.

In a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP described the APC congresses as “a harvest of confusion in which APC leaders engaged in physical, verbal and emotional assault against one another, while using their thugs to unleash mayhem on party members with charms and dangerous weapons.”

The statement further read: “It is indeed despicable that a party that has the incumbent President of the country could not…