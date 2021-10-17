We ‘re working to combat cultism, prostitution, fraud, others — FUOYE VC

The university main gate

…Says SUG awards N2.5m scholarship to indigent students

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Prof Abayomi Fasina, has said the institution is strategically working with security agencies and investing hugely in purchase of security gadgets to fight cases of cultism, internet fraud, advanced fee fraud, prostitution and other vicious attitudes that are rearing their ugly heads on campuses.

The Vice Chancellor stated that though, the university is monitoring the students deploying covert technological accessories and security experts, but restated that any student apprehended for any of the foregoing would be expelled to protect the school’s image.

He revealed that the Students Union Government (SUG) of the institution has awarded N2.5 million scholarship to poor students to aid the completion of their academic careers.

The Professor of Soil Science, said students who benefited were those that fell victims of emergency…