2021 NBBF Electoral and Appeals Committee inaugurated

The 2021 NBBF Electoral Committee and Appeals Committee have been sworn in by the Nigeria Basketball Federation caretaker Chairman, Engr Musa Kida.

The historic event a took place on Thursday via zoom.

Present for the swearing-in ceremony were Dr. Lanre Glover (Chairman) alongside Alh. Mohammed Sani Fema (Vice Chairman), Dr. Femi Olugbile (Member), Mrs. Hauwa Kulu-Akinyemi (Member) and Mr. Emmanuel Okibe who will function as the Secretary of the Electoral Committee.

Although, Chairman of the Appeals Committee, Mrs. Ize Matebese was unavoidably absent, other members led by General David Lubo (rtd) and Emmanuel Zira (Secretary) were present for the historic event.

Barr. John Iyakwari who is a senior lawyer with the Federal Ministry of Justice administered the oath of office.

The Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA) high powered delegation will storm the ancient city of Benin after being officially informed about the 2021 elections.

The Congress at its last meeting…